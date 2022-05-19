Manager Hopes To See Frankie Edgar Retirement Fight In MSG This Year

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz believes that former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar should say farewell to the sport after one more fight.

Edgar, who has entered the Octagon 29 times across a 15-year stint in the promotion, has gone 1-4 in his last five appearances. After back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” at featherweight, Edgar turned his attention to bantamweight in 2020.

While that switch started off on the right foot with a main event victory over 135-pound veteran Pedro Munhoz, “The Answer” has since returned to a losing skid, and this time a much more devastating one.

After being knocked out cold by Cory Sandhagen courtesy of a brutal flying knee just 28 seconds into their February 2021 clash, Edgar’s desire to rebound at the prestigious Madison Square Garden last November came to a violent halt.

Despite a strong two rounds versus Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 268, Edgar found himself crumpling to the canvas once again, this time owing to a vicious front kick.

Now, Edgar’s manager has provided an update on his client’s return status and possible future. During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz confirmed that Edgar has returned to training following a successful surgery, which was required after a pre-fight injury last time out.

“Frankie took his last fight, he had a little bit of an injury,” said Abdelaziz. “Not taking anything away from ‘Chito.’ He had to get a surgery, he got surgery. He’s working out, he’s beginning training.”

When Edgar is ready to make the walk again, Abdelaziz is hoping it’ll be for the last time.

Abdelaziz: Edgar Will Fight Until He’s 60 If We Let Him

Further in the conversation, Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on what should be next for Edgar, who held the 155-pound gold between 2010 and 2012, a period that saw him defeat BJ Penn twice.

Despite holding Edgar in high regard, the renowned manager acknowledged that with the former champ’s age and recent results, particularly the fashion of them, it might be time for “The Answer” to hang up his gloves.

But Abdelaziz doesn’t want Edgar’s farewell to come without an occasion. He suggested a November return to Madison Square Garden for the veteran’s Octagon swansong.

“Listen, Frankie, if you let him fight, he’ll fight until he’s 60. I love this man… I would like Frankie to say bye bye to the fans, maybe Madison Square Garden in November,” suggested Abdelaziz. “That’ll be his retirement fight. Get him a good matchup, talk to my man Sean (Shelby)… All of us (will) get to say bye-bye to Frankie in Madison Square Garden. It’ll make me sad. I think the man is a future Hall of Famer… You cannot find a better man in this game than him.”

Whether Edgar will share the same sentiment, though, is a whole other thing…

“I think Frankie respects me enough to agree with me. But Frankie’s Frankie. Who am I to Frankie in a fight? I am nobody,” admitted Abdelaziz.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz? Should Frankie Edgar retire after his next fight?