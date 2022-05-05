Marina Mokhnatkina Responds To Kayla Harrison, Team Dissing Sambo

PFL lightweight Marina Mokhnatkina is not amused by Kayla Harrison and her team dissing her combat sambo background.

Mokhnatkina will face Harrison in the PFL 3 main event this Friday night in Arlington, TX. She signed with the league last year and won her promotional debut against Claudia Zamora last August via a unanimous decision.

Mokhnatkina will provide Harrison with a unique stylistic challenge this Friday. Harrison has yet to face a sambo opponent of Mokhnatkina’s caliber, and she hopes that Harrison’s inexperience in the approach will be to her benefit.

At the beginning of PFL 3 media day, Harrison revealed that one of her coaches had said “Sambo’s for fighters who couldn’t make it in Judo” and proceeded to laugh at the jab. During her media day press conference, Mokhnatkina addressed what Harrison and her team think of her style.

“I really would not agree with that,” Mokhnatkina told MMA News and other media. “I mean it’s a couple of different disciplines, but at some point in the past they were very close to each other and kinda considered the same.

“We all come from different disciplines, there’s space for everybody. It’s a big world and there are plenty of opportunities. Judo at some point they changed their rules, became a separate sport, and then they ended up being an Olympic discipline. But like I said, you learn from one or another one. My experience on the ground… it’s very wrong to say that, but we’ll see which one prevails.”

Mokhnatkina has won two straight during stints in Bellator and the PFL. After signing with the league last year, she’ll compete this season for a shot at a PFL championship and a $1 million grand prize.

Mokhnatkina is looking to shock the world, and she’ll look to lean on her sambo and silence Harrison and her team.

What is your prediction for Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3?