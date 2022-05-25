Update: Mark Munoz Denies Letting High School Wrestlers Box

Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz has released a statement after being placed on administrative leave from his high school wrestling coaching job for letting two wrestlers box each other.

News of Munoz’s leave was first reported by TMZ Sports.

According to reports, two of Munoz’s Fairmont Private School wrestlers had an argument that turned into a desired impromptu boxing match. After the two boys asked permission to box one another, Munoz allegedly gave the green light for the wrestlers to settle their beef.

Following the incident, one of the boy’s parents complained to the school’s administration about Munoz and detailed the alleged boxing exhibition. He will now be on leave for the rest of the school year and will be relieved of his contract thereafter.

“[He] will not be returning to campus,” a spokesperson told TMZ.

Wednesday, Munhoz released the following statement to MMA Junkie:

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz wrote. “There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

Munoz left the Octagon for good following a win over Luke Barnatt in May 2015. He would go on to compete against Jake Shields at a Quintet Ultra grappling event, losing via first-round arm triangle.

During his time in the UFC, he picked up wins over the likes of Chris Leben, C.B. Dollaway, and Demian Maia. He also fought against top contenders such as Gegard Mousasi, Lyoto Machida, and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

