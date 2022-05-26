Marlon Vera, Petr Yan Bicker Over Potential Fight Date

Marlon Vera and Petr Yan can’t seem to come to an agreement on when they’d like to meet inside the Octagon.

Vera has been very vocal about wanting a fight with Yan next, feeling it’s the best available match up that could propel him into title contention. However, Vera seems to want to fight Yan as soon as August.

Yan, on the other hand, wants to wait a bit longer. The pair recently exchanged barbs about a potential fight date on Twitter. Vera took a jab at Yan for turning down an August date, while Yan responded saying the former will have to settle for a September of October slot.

@PetrYanUFC bitch out august 13th 😂 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 26, 2022

If you want to fight the best you can wait till September/October, but if you want to just to be ufc’s bitch and fill out the spot in August you can fuck off and don’t waste my time https://t.co/ynfPyE5lhD — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 26, 2022

The anticipation on Vera’s end is certainly understandable. He’s the No. 5-ranked bantamweight in the UFC and is currently on a three-fight win streak.

A potential victory over a former champion in Yan would make Vera hard to deny in regards to a title opportunity.

Yan, on the other hand, will now need to start his journey back to the gold. He recently lost his title unification match up with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 this past April. Yan was bested via split decision.

Should Yan be able to pull off an impressive win over a streaking contender such as Vera, however, it would likely shorten his wait in line for another 135-pound title shot.

What do you think about the back and forth between Marlon Vera and Petr Yan? Who are you picking in a potential bout? Sound off in the comments!