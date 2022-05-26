Marvin Vettori Rips ‘Scumbag’ Conor McGregor After Beneil Dariush Dig

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori stood up for his Kings MMA teammate Beneil Dariush after a Twitter attack by Conor McGregor.

McGregor aimed at Dariush in a since-deleted tweet following Dariush’s recent comments about Charles Oliveira’s post-UFC 274 callout of McGregor. There has been some speculation regarding McGregor’s planned return, including whether or not he’ll return at lightweight or for a move to welterweight.

Dariush was supposed to face Islam Makhachev earlier this year but withdrew due to an injury. He’s likely to return later this year and could be one win away from a lightweight title shot.

In a recent tweet, Vettori hit back at McGregor for attacking his teammate.

What a bitch @TheNotoriousMMA

You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact.

You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon https://t.co/FoQcJfNjrH — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 26, 2022

Vettori and Dariush train together at Kings MMA in Huntington Beach, CA.

McGregor has been criticized for his often-personal attacks on his UFC opponents and colleagues. He infamously invoked Dustin Poirier’s family in the lead-up to their trilogy at UFC 264.

While McGregor’s deleted tweet at Dariush arguably isn’t a personal attack, it prompted a heated response from one of the most dangerous middleweights in the UFC. McGregor continues to make enemies in the promotion in which he’s arguably the biggest superstar.

