Masvidal: McGregor Is Still A Little Boy, Even On Steroids

Jorge Masvidal likes his chances in a potential matchup with Conor McGregor, especially if the fight were to take place at welterweight.

The 37-year-old Masvidal last appeared in the main event of UFC 272, losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington. Five rounds apparently weren’t enough for the two fighters, as they recently made headlines outside of the cage following an altercation at a Miami restaurant where “Gamebred” allegedly sucker punched Covington.

According to a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, “Gamebred” expects to be back in the cage sometime this year and thinks he can get right back into the mix for a title shot.

“…This year, I’ll guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights, I can be in contention or in a title contender fight.”

One possible opponent that’s been discussed for Masvidal’s return is Conor McGregor. The two have verbally sparred in the past, but Masvidal doesn’t believe McGregor poses much of a threat if they were to meet in the cage.

Masvidal last fought against Colby Covington at UFC 272. (Zuffa LLC)

“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage,” Masvidal said. “I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.”

McGregor has fought at welterweight on three occasions in his career, most recently against Donald Cerrone in 2020. That bout was also McGregor’s last win, as he lost a pair of lightweight bouts to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

“Gamebred” spent a large portion of his own career competing at lightweight, but hasn’t fought in the weight class since losing a split-decision to Al Iaquinta in 2015. He’d prefer to meet McGregor at 170 pounds, but Masvidal isn’t about to wait around for the Irishman to make a decision.

“… I would love to fight at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next.”

