Mayweather Boxing Event Feat. Anderson Silva Still In Limbo

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s return to the boxing ring in a Dubai exhibition against Don Moore is still in limbo.

Mayweather and Moore were supposed to compete at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel on Saturday. Last week’s cancelation was due to the death of United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the nation will observe an official mourning period of 40 days.

Tuesday, Mayweather provided what appeared to be a clear-cut update on when the event will now take place.

“Dubai- May 21st” the post simply announced.

However, on Wednesday, boxing reporter Michael Benson revealed that the broadcasters of the event released a statement announcing that the event has not been moved to May 21 after all.

The broadcasters for Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight vs Don Moore have now made a statement insisting that it has not been rescheduled for this Saturday (despite Mayweather's post suggesting it had) and is instead likely for October. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 18, 2022

Mayweather and Moore are former sparring partners and are both undefeated in their professional boxing careers. However, Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer to ever do it with a 50-0 record.

Mayweather fought against YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul in a non-scored exhibition last summer, with many believing he earned the win if scorecards were given. The fight wasn’t sanctioned in Florida due to the physical discrepancy between Paul and Mayweather.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year along with former champions such as Andre Ward and Ann Wolfe.

UFC legend Anderson Silva will also be making his boxing return against Brazilian Bruno Machado on the card.

Stay tuned, as MMA News will keep you updated on the status of this event.