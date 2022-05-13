Mayweather Boxing Event In Dubai Featuring Anderson Silva Canceled

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s return to the boxing ring will be rescheduled after his Dubai exhibition against Don Moore was canceled.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news of the Mayweather/Moore exhibition being canceled this weekend.

Mayweather and Moore were supposed to compete at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel on Saturday. The cancelation is due to the death of United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the nation will observe an official mourning period of 40 days.

After the passing of the UAE president, Mayweather took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“Sending my condolences to the entire UAE,” Mayweather posted Friday. “RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Mayweather has yet to publicly comment on the event’s cancelation but the fight is expected to be rescheduled to a later date.

Mayweather and Moore are former sparring partners and are both undefeated in their professional boxing careers. However, Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer to ever do it with a 50-0 record.

Mayweather fought against YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul in a non-scored exhibition last summer, with many believing he earned the win if scorecards were given. The fight wasn’t sanctioned in Florida due to the physical discrepancy between Paul and Mayweather.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year along with former champions such as Andre Ward and Ann Wolfe.

UFC legend Anderson Silva was also supposed to make his boxing return against Brazilian Bruno Machado on the card.

