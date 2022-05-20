Henry Cejudo Continues To Provide Unsolicited Advice To Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo is still handing out unsolicited advice to Conor McGregor.

McGregor is in the middle of planning his UFC return for later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Cejudo retired following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 but has hinted at a UFC comeback. He’s previously called out McGregor for a fight at lightweight.

McGregor has shown off some of his training routines recently as he works his way back to fighting. Last month, Cejudo critiqued McGregor’s striking.

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“Everything is done naked,” Cejudo opined. “No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh.”

This wasn’t the first time that Cejudo has poked McGregor on Twitter. He recently mocked McGregor following the former two-weight champion’s traffic arrest in Ireland.

McGregor dismissed Cejudo’s striking advice in a reply.

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before?” McGregor replied. “Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Cejudo Continues To Provide “Free Advice” To McGregor

Thursday, Cejudo would once again provide some unwanted advice to McGregor after the Irish superstar posted another video of his pad work.

MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It’s hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. – Sincerely the 🐐 https://t.co/kjPhqKuuO1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 20, 2022

“MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It’s hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches. – Sincerely the (GOAT),” Cejudo wrote.

McGregor has hinted at a move to welterweight to challenge the champion, Kamaru Usman, in his Octagon return. Usman will face Leon Edwards next but with a win, a McGregor fight may not be completely off the table.

Cejudo has taken a coaching role at Fight Ready in Arizona but is plotting a UFC return as soon as November of this year. While the chances of a fight between Cejudo and McGregor seem unlikely, the tension between them appears to be heating up.

What are your thoughts on the recent Conor McGregor/Henry Cejudo beef?