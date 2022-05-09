Conor McGregor Unleashes On Gaethje & Ferguson After UFC 274 Losses

Conor McGregor had plenty to say about Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson following their losses at UFC 274.

Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are among two of Conor McGregor’s biggest critics in the UFC‘s lightweight division. Ferguson coined the quirky and unflattering nickname of “McNuggets” in reference to McGregor and has been using it for several years now.

Gaethje has had some of the harshest things to say about McGregor than anyone else has in the sport. Gaethje even once said that the Irishman was a ‘shit father and husband.’

Heading into the UFC 274 pay-per-view, Gaethje also said that he wanted the opportunity to remove McGregor from the sport of MMA forever.

With all this in mind, after Ferguson was knocked out by Michael Chandler and Gaethje submitted by Charles Oliveira, McGregor had plenty to say.

After deleting tweets posted last night mocking Tony Ferguson for his loss, McGregor also dropped the following photos, which made light of Ferguson’s constant “nuggets” references.

Here is what McGregor said in the since-deleted tweets from last night:

“Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy.

“If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget.

That’s Crazy!”

He also would unleash on the loser of the UFC 274 main event, Justin Gaethje:

Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

“Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part.”

Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to competition later this year. His most recent targeted opponent is UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Both Gaethje and Ferguson have expressed interest in wanting to fight McGregor for years, but those bouts never came to fruition.

What are your thoughts on McGregor’s mockery of Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson?