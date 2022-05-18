McGregor Drops On Forbes’ Highest Paid Athletes List, Jake Paul Enters

After topping Forbes’ highest-paid athletes’ list in 2021, UFC superstar Conor McGregor will have to wait until next year to earn the No. 1 spot.

Soccer star Lionel Messi took the top spot on the 2022 list after reportedly earning $130 million while playing for top clubs Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. McGregor landed at No. 35 following a year in the Octagon that came to an abrupt halt following a horrific leg injury at UFC 264.

McGregor wrapped up the 12 months having earned a total of $43 million, a dip from his previously-earned $180 million he made to lead the 2021 Forbes list.

Boxers Canelo Álvarez, Tyson Fury, and Jake Paul were the only other combat sports athletes to join McGregor in the Top 50 for 2022. Paul made his first-ever appearance on the list at No. 46 following boxing wins over former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

McGregor is plotting his UFC return following nearly a year away from the Octagon. He lost in back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier last year and has hinted at a move to welterweight for his next UFC fight.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s spot on the latest Forbes list?