“Who The F*ck Is This Jackass”: McGregor Mocks Paul, Paul Responds

Conor McGregor has taken a brutal swipe at Jake Paul’s sense of fashion, likening it to that of one of the world’s most notorious sex offenders.

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer and now promoter of Amanda Serrano, watched his client lose via split decision tonight to Katie Taylor in perhaps the biggest female boxing match in history. Not only was it a devastating blow to Paul’s pride, but also to his bank account. The 25-year-old had laid down $1 million in a bet with his co-promoter, Eddie Hearn.

And if that wasn’t enough salt rubbed into Paul’s wounds, in stepped long-time agitator and proud Katie Taylor supporter Conor McGregor to rub in a bit more. The Irishman took to Twitter to mock Paul’s choice of fashion accessory as the YouTuber watched Serrano lose ringside.

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

“Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Saville glasses?” tweeted McGregor, likening the YouTuber to one of history’s most prolific celebrity sex offenders.

Jake Paul ringside at Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, and right, notorious sex offender Jimmy Savile

Paul, however, isn’t one to turn the other cheek. Feeling the sting of loss for the first time in his boxing career, the 5-0 fighter clapped back at The Notorious One, providing a laundry list of reasons why he’s the better man.

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

“Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have; the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5; the one who isn’t owned by Dana White; the one who made the fight you just watched happen; the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid; that’s who,” tweeted Paul.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has branded Paul a jackass. He famously did so just last month after Jake criticized a video showcasing the Irishman’s boxing skills. McGregor has, however, been reluctant to engage with the regular mud-slinging from Paul. But his latest tweet could be a sign of plenty more online skirmishes between the duo.

Paul has been relentlessly angling to set up a fight with the former UFC double-champ and believes he would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. But with McGregor not deigning to even dignify Jake’s pestering with a response, the YouTuber now appears to be setting his sights on Mike Tyson.

What are your thoughts on this latest tit-for-tat between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor?