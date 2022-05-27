Michael Bisping Supports Mark Munoz After High School Coaching Suspension

UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping has thrown his support behind Mark Munoz after the latter was suspended from his high school wrestling coaching position.

Munoz was reportedly suspended after allowing two boys to box one another. The boys apparently had it out for one another, and rather than allow them to settle their differences unsupervised, Munoz oversaw their fight.

Bisping took to his YouTube channel to offer his thoughts on the situation. In response to the backlash, Munoz stated that things were much more “jovial than violent.”

“The Count” certainly wasn’t a fan of the school’s decision to suspend Munoz, backing the former UFC fighter.

“So what does the school do in this p***yfied age?… They fire the man. This is a guy that’s a good guy. A guy that is respected by the community.

“A guy that gives back. I see Mark Munoz sometimes with his son… I would see them at tournaments and you could see that people hold Mark Munoz in such high regard.”

In conclusion, Bisping sent out a message to Munoz himself, saying he’s behind him 100 percent and has no doubt he’ll get picked up by another school if it comes down to it.

“Mark, if you see this, I feel your pain. I’m sorry this happened to you. No doubt you’ll get picked up by another school pretty soon.

“You’re an incredible wrestling coach. You have the respect of the wrestling community, the MMA community and the respect of me.

“You are one of the nicest human beings I have ever met, and I’m furious a nice man has had to lose his job over this. It’s bulls**t.”

What do you think of Michael Bisping supporting Munoz throughout this controversial situation? Sound off below in the comments!

Quotes via Sportskeeda