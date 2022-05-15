Michael Chandler Explains Why He Didn’t Cut Hot Promos In Bellator

There is a reason why Michael Chandler is more outspoken in the UFC than he was in Bellator.

Michael Chandler has coined himself to be the most entertaining fighter in the UFC. No doubt part of that package has to do with his microphone skills that are best on display inside the Octagon after a victory.

UFC fans witnessed this first hand at UFC 274 after Chandler turned in a KO of the Year front-kick KO over Tony Ferguson on the main card. Not unlike UFC 257 following his knockout win over Dan Hooker, Chandler would then spit hot fire during his Octagon interview.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked where this version of Michael Chandler came from and why was he nowhere to be found in Bellator MMA.

The former Bellator world champion reluctantly provided the following candid answer in response.

“I don’t want to ever speak about Bellator or where I was previously in a non-positive light. I love Bellator. I love Scott Coker. I love that I came up in that organization,” Chandler said. “But it’s really hard to cut a promo like that and talk about becoming the best fighter in the world when you know you know you’re not fighting the best fighters in the world. Cee Jay [Hamilton], love you buddy, but Bellator doesn’t have the best fighters in the world. There might be one or two outliers in the organization, but it’s just the truth.”

Chandler went on to say that he still has a very positive relationship with Bellator President Scott Coker. During his time with the promotion, Chandler was a three-time lightweight world champion and was easily one of the best fighters on the entire roster. Now that he’s in the UFC, he has said that his career won’t be complete without winning a UFC world title as well.

After Chandler’s vicious UFC 274 knockout, The Rock, who is widely considered to be one of the best promo workers in the history of professional wrestling, gave props to Chandler for his performance. Though his praise was solely about Chandler’s athletic performance, we have a feeling that Rocky would give Chandler’s mic skills his stamp of approval as well.

What are your thoughts on Michael Chandler’s reason for not cutting epic promos when he was in Bellator?