Michael Chandler Explains Snubbing Poirier In Post-UFC 274 Callouts

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler doesn’t think Dustin Poirier was worthy of a callout following his win at UFC 274.

Chandler has been vocal following his incredible knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He called out Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira immediately following the fight, and also seemed open to a potential bout with Nate Diaz.

But one big lightweight name left out of Chandler’s callouts was Poirier, who most recently challenged Oliveira for the title at UFC 269. He questioned his absence in a tweet.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler explained why he hasn’t acknowledged Poirier as a potential next opponent.

“Is Dustin a draw? I guess he is the No. 2 guy. … But he’s kind of just stayed at No. 2 and I don’t know how active he’s gonna be,” Chandler said. “But I did see that he tweeted that I was saying everybody else’s name but his, as if I didn’t want to fight him because of technical reasons but it was more that I forgot about him, to be honest with you.” (h/t Bleacher Report)

Poirier has teased a potential move to welterweight for his next fight. However, he seems to also remain open to the idea of another lightweight title run.

UFC President Dana White seemed excited about the idea of a Chandler vs. McGregor fight next, but nothing has been formally discussed or negotiated. This could open the doors to a fight with Poirier for the next lightweight title shot.

Poirier’s stock went up after back-to-back wins over McGregor last year, but Chandler still doesn’t feel that it’s a big enough fight for him to warrant the quick turnaround.

What are your thoughts on Michael Chandler’s comments about Dustin Poirier?