Michael Johnson Makes MMA Twitter Go Nuts Following Brutal KO

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson hadn’t won a fight in nearly four years, and he snapped the skid in an incredible fashion at UFC Vegas 54.

Johnson and Alan Patrick traded blows on the feet in the opening round, with both fighters getting hurt by big strikes. Johnson closed the show in Round 2 with a blitz on the feet combined with violent ground-and-pound combinations.

Check out Johnson’s emphatic return below.

A statement knockout by Michael Johnson 👊 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/dXVcg9r8Iu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Johnson had struggled mightily over his last few performances, losing finishes to Josh Emmett and Thiago Moisés during stints at featherweight and lightweight. Johnson’s knockout of Patrick was his first since finishing former lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier in Sept. 2016.

MMA Twitter was ecstatic to watch the veteran Johnson get back in the win column.

Michael Johnson let’s go . Yes sir ! 👊🏾🔥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 15, 2022

Night night 🌙 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 15, 2022

Wow 🤩 Let’s go MJ #UFCVegas54 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

Ohhhhhhhh!!! Mjs back!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Bing bong #UFCVegas54 MJ 👏👏👏 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 15, 2022

Vintage Michael Johnson speed combo right there wow — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 15, 2022

Johnson has competed against some of the top lightweights in UFC history, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. He’s also picked up wins over the likes of Edson Barboza, Tony Ferguson, and Gleison Tibau during his UFC tenure.

At 35 years old, Johnson has plenty of time to get back on track in his MMA career and potentially move closer to the lightweight rankings.

Do you think Michael Johnson can return to being a top lightweight contender?