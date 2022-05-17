Michael Page Explains Why Bellator 281 Loss Was Exciting For Him

Despite losing out on having interim gold wrapped around his waist at Bellator 281, Michael Venom Page (MVP) has explained why the result has still left him feeling excited.

After Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov withdrew from his scheduled defense against Page to continue his part in the Ukrainian effort to push back Russian forces, Logan Storley agreed to cross the Atlantic into hostile territory.

At Bellator 281 last Friday, hosted inside the OVO Arena Wembley in London, MVP and Storley met in the main event with the interim strap on the line. After five rounds, the American wrestler was awarded a controversial split decision victory.

Many, including the promotion’s chief Scott Coker, have suggested that Storley didn’t deliver enough damage from his position to deserve the nod on the scorecards, with his wrestling game seemingly verging on a defense against Page’s striking rather than scorable offense.

Nevertheless, during a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Page acknowledged that he would have had a better chance of ensuring he left with the title had he been able to return to his feet.

“It’s a multitude of different emotions… For me, I needed to do better at not being held down,” admitted Page. “There’s a few things that I feel like I could’ve done, in retrospect, better. A few decisions that I made, I could’ve done better, and that could’ve guaranteed me the win.”

But despite the disappointment of failing to have his hand raised in front of his hometown crowd, “Venom” certainly wasn’t all doom and gloom following the result.

Page: “All I Have To Do Is Fix One Thing”

In fact, the setback, which marked only the second loss of MVP’s professional career and snapped his six-fight win streak, has actually made the 35-year-old striker excited for the future.

According to the English fan-favorite, the loss to Storley proved that he only has one flaw to address in his game before cementing himself as the “most dangerous” fighter in mixed martial arts.

“It’s also, weirdly enough, exciting for me, because it’s like, all I have to do is fix one thing in my game and I become the most dangerous person in MMA,” said Page. “That’s how I see it. People do not want to be in front of me while I’m doing what I do. So, it’s kind of exciting. I’m ready to get straight back to work.”

While Storley basks in title glory, albeit a controversial dose of it, it’s back to the drawing board for MVP. Given how determined he seems to address the hole in his game, perhaps we can expect a new and improved Michael “Venom” Page next time out.

