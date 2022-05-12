Michael Page Aims To Be First Boxing & MMA Simultaneous World Champ

Michael Venom Page (MVP) wants to become the first fighter to hold a world title in both mixed martial arts and boxing simultaneously.

Page recently spoke to MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun ahead of his interim title fight with Logan Storley at Bellator 281 in London this weekend. During the interview, Page was asked about his boxing career and if he plans on fighting inside the squared circle again.

From 2017 to 2018 Page competed in professional boxing, currently holding a record of 2-0, with both victories coming via finish. Page initially left the boxing world due to politics, but seeing that it’s becoming more and more common for MMA fighters to box, he’d love to give it another go.

“Yeah, to be fair, the only reason I stopped back then was because there was a lot of politics surrounding boxing,” Page said. “Noting to do with Bellator. They were really happy for me to go and do it.

“But now there is a lot more opportunities and it seems to be a lot more common that people are doing it, 100 percent I’d like to get to go and — you’ll definitely see me in a boxing ring again at some point.”

While most MMA fighters may be interested in boxing for the money, Page has bigger plans. He’d like to become the first fighter to hold World Championships in both MMA and boxing at the same time.

“Yeah, but for me, I’d love to be the first person to hold a world title in MMA and hold a world title in boxing. So the Logan Pauls and that kind of — that’s nothing. That has nothing to do with my goal.

“Don’t get me wrong, if it’s placed on the table and you see those zeros, and rub your eyes a couple of times, you’d probably say yes, but the goal is more taking it seriously.”

Do you think Michael Page has what it takes to become the first-ever simultaneous MMA and boxing champion? Sound off in the comments!