Michael ‘Venom’ Page Calls For Storley Rematch: “I’ve Had Harder Spars”

Bellator welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page wants to run it back with interim welterweight champion Logan Storley as soon as possible.

Page lost via split decision against Storley at Bellator 281 just weeks ago. After originally being scheduled to fight Yaroslav Amosov for the welterweight title, Page competed against Storley for the interim belt after Amosov withdrew.

Storley controlled the fight with his wrestling but was criticized by Bellator president Scott Coker and others for his lack of volume striking on the ground. Page was unable to consistently stuff takedowns and eliminate Storley’s ground game.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Page gave his thoughts on the fight and what he wants next.

“I’m a very petty person,” Page said. “He’s won but not in any kind of spectacular fashion. I’ve legit had harder spars. The reason I say it that way is because physically I don’t have a bruise, I don’t have a sore, I don’t have an ache. Anything. It doesn’t even feel like I’ve had a five-round fight. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about it, is losing in a way where I know for a fact I could go into a fight this weekend and feel fine and be good to go. I know he couldn’t say the same.”

Luckily for Page, he has recently friendly history when it comes to rematches. He defeated Douglas Lima at Bellator 267 via split decision after suffering a second-round knockout to Lima at Bellator 221 just years earlier.

Before his loss to Storley, Page had picked up wins over the likes of Derek Anderson, Shinsho Anzai, and Lima. Storley and Lima are the only two opponents to defeat him in the Bellator cage.

While Page will more than likely not get his wishes in the form of a rematch with Storley right away, he seems motivated to get back into the title picture and pursue a second fight with him down the line.

How do you think a Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Logan Storley rematch would play out?