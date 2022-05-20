Michel Pereira Reveals DUI Incident From Earlier This Year

Rising UFC welterweight Michel Pereira was stopped by Las Vegas police earlier this year for Driving Under the Influence, he revealed to MMA Fighting.

Pereira, who fights Santiago Ponzinibbio this weekend at UFC Vegas 55, will remain on the card amidst the ongoing investigation. He’s looking to win his fifth straight fight after defeating Andre Fialho earlier this year at UFC 270.

Sometime after his fight with Fialho, Pereira was in the passenger seat of a car driven by his friend who was intoxicated. Pereira, who was also intoxicated, offered to take the wheel after his friend said he nearly got into a crash.

After taking control of the car, Pereira was stopped by officers shortly after and was told that a crash had indeed taken place while his friend was in the driver’s seat.

“I was half asleep on a sunny day in Las Vegas, so I looked at the car and didn’t see anything [in regards to damage],” Pereira told MMA Fighting. “I told him, ‘I’ve rested enough already, give me the car and I’ll drive.’ The police pulled me over some time later and did all the procedures and asked me about the crash. That’s when I saw the crash. It almost gave me depression.

“He came and did the breathalyzer test. Since I had too much to drink the day before, it was right on the limit. He said, ‘You’re going to have to come with me and wait for six hours so [the level] goes down.”

Pereira also explained that he took a breathalyzer test hours later and passed. The incident is being handled by Pereira’s legal team.

Pereira is arguably one of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division with a unique striking approach. After winning his promotional debut in May 2019 against Danny Roberts, he has gone on to win four of his last six UFC fights.

What is your reaction to Michel Pereira’s DUI case?