Miesha Tate Needs Your Help Picking Her Next UFC Walkout Song

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate needs a little help picking her next walkout song ahead of her fight against Lauren Murphy.

Tate will face Murphy in her UFC flyweight debut at UFC 276. She opted to make the move to 125lbs following a loss to Ketlen Vieira last November.

During a recent video posted on her Twitter page, Tate announced a fan contest to select her next song for when she makes the walk to the Octagon on July 2.

Guys! I need your help to choose my new walk out song for #UFC276



CHECKOUT MY INSTAGRAM POST FOR RULES AND PRIZES! https://t.co/yykDEfs6EH



DO NOT SUBMIT IN THE COMMENTS! USE THE LINK BELOW:https://t.co/qDqG5zCDdT pic.twitter.com/eHeeZQqUID — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 23, 2022

“Hey guys, I’m in a bit of a dilemma,” Tate said. “I want a new walkout song for UFC 276. So I decided there’s no better way than to reach out to my fan base, who could possibly come up with the most creative walkout song yet. I want you guys to think outside the box, I love all different kinds of music, and I’m really excited for you guys to participate in this.

“The contest is going to start May 23rd and the winner will be announced June 5th at the live grand opening of my new online store mieshatate.net. Should you be the lucky winner, you’ll receive a $200 gift certificate to my online store, a signed personalized photo from yours truly, and also a shoutout video. Whether that to be to you, or to a family member, you can use it as a gift, whatever fits your fancy…let the submissions begin!”

Tate has walked out to “Roar” by Katy Perry for a good amount of her career, including for her comeback fight against Marion Reneau last July.

Shortly after the post, a few fans dropped a couple of early suggestions to Tate in the thread.

This is me from the greatest showmen. Great kick butt song where you have beaten the odds and your ready. — Andy Abramson (@ImprovAtItsBest) May 23, 2022

“This is me from the greatest showmen,” one fan commented. “Great kick-butt song where you have beaten the odds and your ready.”

Another fan went on to indirectly suggest “Move Bitch” by Ludacris.

Tate is seen by many as a pioneer in women’s MMA, with her infamous rivalry with Ronda Rousey and bantamweight title win over Holly Holm at UFC 196. She’s also earned wins over the likes of Sara McMann, Liz Carmouche, and Jessica Eye over her illustrious UFC tenure.

If you’re interested in signing up for the contest, check out Tate’s tweet above for the full details.

What should be Miesha Tate’s walkout song?