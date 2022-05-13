MMA Fighter AJ Pyro Spends His Religious Holiday Feeding Stray Animals

MMA Fighter AJ Pyro is spending his free time helping to feed stray animals.

There are many fighters in the world who are Muslim. Among the most notable may be Khabib Nurmagomedov, Belal Muhammad, and Askar Askarov.

These fighters have shared on occasion the difficulties they have faced training during Ramadan. Ramadan is a month-long religious observance in the Muslim religion. During this month people will fast, pray, reflect, and spend time with family and community.

At the end of the month, people will have a day of celebration known as Hari Raya in Malaysia. During this time many people spend their time with families, enjoying food for the first time during the days in a month, but not AJ Pyro.

Pyro, whose real name is Jumat Lias Mansor, has been on a mission for several years now to feed and care for the stray cats and dogs of his surrounding towns of Sembulan, Kepayan, and Petagas in Malaysia. He began this mission during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and although he was not able to work as an MMA trainer due to lockdowns, he continued to work odd jobs to feed the animals according to The Star news.

Pyro is now a freelance trainer and continues to tend to about 60 or 70 stray dogs and cats. He explained in the interview with The Star how time-consuming and expensive it is to take care of the creatures and is looking for help in the way of donations.

Those who are interested to offer help may contact AJ Pyro through his Instagram account (@ajpyro) or WhatsApp 010-9317869.