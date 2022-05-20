MMA Fighter Assists Police Officer With Arrest In Indiana

An MMA fighter in Indiana has made headlines after pulling over to help a police officer subdue a wanted man.

39-year-old William Cassoday and his wife were on their way to visit Cassoday’s mother when they noticed a police officer speaking to another man on the side of the road. Cassoday says he witnessed the other man “swinging at the cop” as the couple drove by, promoting him to pull over and go back to provide assistance.

Careful not startle the officer as he approached, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt came up on the other man and put him in a rear-naked choke. The individual was later identified as 37-year-old Christoper Delgado, a Valparaiso, IN resident who was wanted for auto theft in the area.

Cassoday was able to subdue Delgado long enough for Jamison Smith to put him in handcuffs and eliminate any threat Delgado may have posed. According to Smith, Delgado claimed to be someone else before becoming combative when the officer tried to apprehend him.

William Cassoday assisted an officer in arresting Christopher Delgado, pictured above.

While Delgado threw several punches at the officer, Cassoday got involved before anything serious occurred. According to the police report, Delgado has been charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest and attempting to misidentify himself to an officer, as well as a felony for bodily injury of a law enforcement official.

Corporal Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office expressed his thanks to Cassoday for assisting Smith.

“Mr. Cassoday willingly jumped into a fight in which our officer was being violently attacked,” McFalls said. “Mr. Cassoday exemplified what it means to be a resident of Porter County. We will be honoring him in the near future.”

Although he didn’t realize it when he initially pulled over to help, Cassoday and Smith know each other via the Choke-U Martial Arts School at the Valparaiso YMCA where Cassoday trains with several local law enforcements officials.

What’s your reaction to this news of an MMA fighter assisting with an arrest?