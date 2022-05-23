MMA Fighter Suffers Gunshot Wound While Working As Bouncer

MMA fighter Shane Manley is currently in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound sustained while he was working at a brewery in Syracuse, NY.

The 33-year old Manley was working as a bouncer at Orange Crate Brewing Co. in Syracuse on May 15. A GoFundMe page set up for him in the wake of the shooting details the incident and Manley’s injuries.

“Early Sunday morning, May 15, a shooting occurred outside one of the most popular student bars in Syracuse; Orange Crate Brewing Co. Since it was graduation weekend, the scene was packed with students, recent graduates, family and friends all celebrating their achievements.

“Shane Manley worked in security and his selfless actions prevented what could have been a much worse situation after a dispute broke out between two individuals outside the main gate. Shane intervened and prevented these individuals from entering the facility with a gun. He was shot once in the stomach and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently awaiting a second surgery and we are hopeful that he is doing well.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. A report from Syracuse.com has detailed that Syracuse resident Ricardo L. Smith was arrested several hours after the incident occurred. Smith was detained for possession of an illegal weapon and is alleged to have fled the scene where Manley was shot, but as of yet has not been publicly connected to the incident.

“Super” Shane Manley made his professional MMA debut in 2012 following a 5-1 career as an amateur fighter. Currently 5-5 as a pro, he has one appearance in Bellator and has competed for East Coast MMA promotions such as Cage Titans, CES, and Ring of Combat.

Manley’s record also features a pair of recognizable names to fans for the UFC. “He fought current UFC featherweight Bill Algeo in 2013, and later that year was matched with future UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

The 33-year old featherweight most recently competed in 2019 at Cage Titans 42 and won a unanimous decision over Jeff Perez.

