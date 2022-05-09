Joel Bauman, MMA Fighter, Reveals He Has Herpes After Win

Middleweight MMA fighter Joel Bauman went through more pre-fight battles ahead of Fury FC 61 than most realized.

The 30-year-old Bauman earned a TKO win over Reese Forest to kick off the main card at Fury FC 61. He got back in the win column following a second-round loss to Josh Fremd at FAC 12, and before that, a no-contest due to an accidental groin strike against Edmilson Freitas at Fury FC 54.

Post-fight interviews are utilized to give the fighters a chance to reflect on their performances, while also giving them a chance to bask in the moment of victory. But, Bauman’s cage interview took an odd turn, when he admitted to having a sexually-transmitted infection.

“Last fight, I was tired, I was exhausted,” Bauman said. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

NO WAY did he just say that.#FuryFC61 pic.twitter.com/lAk5G3AEBb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 8, 2022

It’s unclear when Bauman was diagnosed with herpes ahead of his fight with Forest.

Bauman’s post-fight interview has accumulated nearly 1 million views on social media. After seeing the clip, Bauman’s last opponent Fremd weighed in.

😂😂 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough 😂 this shit is now viral in more ways than 1 — Fremd (@joshfremd) May 9, 2022

“I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough,” Fremd said of Bauman. “This shit is now viral in more ways than 1.”

Bauman’s post-fight interview is far from the first time a fighter has raised eyebrows on the mic, but it may be near the top of the list of the strangest post-fight moments in recent memory.

