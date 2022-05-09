Joel Bauman, MMA Fighter, Reveals He Has Herpes After Win

Middleweight MMA fighter Joel Bauman went through more pre-fight battles ahead of Fury FC 61 than most realized.
The 30-year-old Bauman earned a TKO win over Reese Forest to kick off the main card at Fury FC 61. He got back in the win column following a second-round loss to Josh Fremd at FAC 12, and before that, a no-contest due to an accidental groin strike against Edmilson Freitas at Fury FC 54.
Post-fight interviews are utilized to give the fighters a chance to reflect on their performances, while also giving them a chance to bask in the moment of victory. But, Bauman’s cage interview took an odd turn, when he admitted to having a sexually-transmitted infection.
“Last fight, I was tired, I was exhausted,” Bauman said. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”
It’s unclear when Bauman was diagnosed with herpes ahead of his fight with Forest.
Bauman’s post-fight interview has accumulated nearly 1 million views on social media. After seeing the clip, Bauman’s last opponent Fremd weighed in.
“I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough,” Fremd said of Bauman. “This shit is now viral in more ways than 1.”
Bauman’s post-fight interview is far from the first time a fighter has raised eyebrows on the mic, but it may be near the top of the list of the strangest post-fight moments in recent memory.
What is your reaction to Joel Bauman’s post-fight interview?