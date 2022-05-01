Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeNews

Watch: Brazilian MMA Fighter Knees Opponent In Controversial KO

By Curtis Calhoun
Miguel Porto, Lucas Sales
Brazilian Fighting Series 9
Latest MMA News

Light heavyweight MMA fighter Miguel Porto brutally stopped Lucas Sales in Sales’ professional debut at Brazilian Fighting Series 9.

Porto and Sales kicked off the card at Brazilian Fighting Series 9 with a matchup between two impressive 205-pound prospects. Porto got the better of the exchanges with just under a minute left in the opening round.

After surviving a takedown attempt from Sales, he moved into the clinch and landed a pair of knees to the head.

Watch Porto stun Sales with a pair of knees.

It also looked like Porto might’ve landed an illegal knee just before the referee stopped the fight, along with a potential hammer fist to the back of the head, as one Twitter user pointed out. Regardless, Porto was officially credited with the first-round knockout finish.

Porto is now 2-0 in his professional career after winning his debut against Natanael Mattos at Brazilian Fighting Series 1 last August. For Sales, this was his first professional fight in the cage.

Porto’s knockout was followed up by three-straight submission finishes at one point in the event. In the headliner, middleweight Jansey Silva outlasted Marcio Cabral for a unanimous decision victory.

Do you think Miguel Porto should’ve been penalized for the illegal knee after the knockdown?

Related Articles
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.