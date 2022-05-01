Watch: Brazilian MMA Fighter Knees Opponent In Controversial KO

Light heavyweight MMA fighter Miguel Porto brutally stopped Lucas Sales in Sales’ professional debut at Brazilian Fighting Series 9.

Porto and Sales kicked off the card at Brazilian Fighting Series 9 with a matchup between two impressive 205-pound prospects. Porto got the better of the exchanges with just under a minute left in the opening round.

After surviving a takedown attempt from Sales, he moved into the clinch and landed a pair of knees to the head.

Watch Porto stun Sales with a pair of knees.

The chaos started early at Brazilian Fighting Series.



Miguel Porto dropped Lucas Sales with a pair of knees.. then threw in a bonus illegal one to add insult to injury. Probably unintentional. Porto wins by TKO.#BrazilianFS9 pic.twitter.com/Bpbr8cBImm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 24, 2022

It also looked like Porto might’ve landed an illegal knee just before the referee stopped the fight, along with a potential hammer fist to the back of the head, as one Twitter user pointed out. Regardless, Porto was officially credited with the first-round knockout finish.

Porto is now 2-0 in his professional career after winning his debut against Natanael Mattos at Brazilian Fighting Series 1 last August. For Sales, this was his first professional fight in the cage.

Porto’s knockout was followed up by three-straight submission finishes at one point in the event. In the headliner, middleweight Jansey Silva outlasted Marcio Cabral for a unanimous decision victory.

Do you think Miguel Porto should’ve been penalized for the illegal knee after the knockdown?