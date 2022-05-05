Graphic: MMA Fighter Suffers Gruesome Leg Break At CAM 9

MMA fighter Pablo Rios suffered a gruesome injury at CAM 9 in Argentina.

This past Saturday, the promotion Circuito Argentino de MMA held their ninth event in Buenos Aires, Argentina that had seven fights. One of those fights was a middleweight bout between Ezequiel Ricci and Pablo Rios and it ended quickly with a gruesome leg break.

Uff horrible lesion de Pablo Rios #CAM9 pic.twitter.com/VoEIkgePH1 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 1, 2022

The two began the fight by exchanging leg kicks and began standing in the pocket and trading shots. They both landed good shots but after Rios landed a leg kick, he immediately fell to the ground and the fight was stopped due to a nasty leg break just 17 seconds into the fight.

The camera then showed Rios’ leg which was clearly broken and he will likely need surgery to fix. It was a nasty break and was reminiscent of what when Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman broke their legs off of kicks that got checked.

Ezequiel Ricci (6-3) extended his win streak to two, but it was not the way he wanted to win. Before this fight, he beat Ezequiel Vicente Rivera by decision. He has been fighting mostly in Argentina.

Pablo Rios, meanwhile, lost his MMA pro debut by DQ back in 2019. He then returned last November against Hernan Gonzalez.