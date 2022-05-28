Watch: MMA Fighter Tommy Quinn Suffers Nasty Arm Injury At KSW 70

KSW fighter Tommy Quinn suffered an elbow dislocation as he was taken down by Albert Odzimkowski at KSW 70.

Just a few minutes into their fight at KSW 70, Odzimkowski slammed Quinn with a takedown that dislocated Quinn’s elbow as soon as he hit the mat.

Watch Quinn suffer the injury below (Caution: Graphic).

OH NO!! 🫢



Tommy Quinn suffers a horrific elbow injury as a result of @OdzimkowskiMMA's takedown. #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/UAg3SFdx1Y — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022

Quinn and Odzimkowski fought at KSW 68 earlier this year, with Odzimkowski earning a TKO win that was later overturned to a no contest. Before the no contest, Quinn had won back-to-back fights during stints in Bellator and MMA Total Combat.

Prior to his fights with Quinn, Odzimkowski had lost three in a row in KSW to the likes of Michal Michalski, Christian Eckerlin, and Jason Radcliffe.

As of the publication of this story, there is no update on Quinn’s health status and it’s unclear how long he’ll need to recover.

What is your reaction to Tommy Quinn’s injury?