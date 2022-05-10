Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy Announced For UFC London On July 23

Molly McCann will be looking to deliver a similar performance to her first London visit this year when she returns to England’s capital on July 23 to face Hannah Goldy.

When a quick turnaround and second trip across the Atlantic was announced by the UFC, many of the names who featured on the last UK-held card were expected to return to The O2 for UFC London 2.0.

Now, joining Tom Aspinall and Muhammad Mokaev, women’s flyweight “Meatball” Molly has become the third of March 19’s victors to be confirmed for the July 23 event. Per the official UFC Europe Twitter handle, McCann will share the Octagon with Vermont native Goldy.

When she makes the walk in front of her raucous home crowd once again, McCann (12-4) will be hoping to make a similar impact to her most recent outing, which saw her brutally knock out Luana Carolina with a spinning back elbow.

Having earned a unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim prior to her homecoming, the Liverpudlian has emphatically rebounded from her previous two-fight skid with back-to-back bonus-worthy performances.

In her way of a third consecutive triumph will be Goldy (6-2), whose first taste of UFC action came on Dana White‘s Contender Series back in 2019. Despite recording a unanimous decision victory, “24K” wasn’t initially offered a contract.

But just two months later, Goldy made her promotional debut against Miranda Granger. After being beaten on the scorecards, a result she replicated in her sophomore appearance against Diana Belbiţă, a victory over Emily Whitmire last September saved herself from an 0-3 UFC record that not many survive.

While McCann will be targeting another memorable home-crowd moment, Goldy will be looking to spoil the party by adding a second Octagon victory to her record.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC London on July 23 are as follows:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall (heavyweight main event)

Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson (middleweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

The booth & the crowd lost their MINDS after @MeatballMolly's insane KO🎙🤯



[ #UFCLondon From the Booth LIVE NOW: https://t.co/UjLRYYoI36 🖥 ] pic.twitter.com/SmmtSe3eUK — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2022

Will Molly McCann record another memorable finish in England’s capital this summer?