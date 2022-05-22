Full UFC 277: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 Fight Card Revealed

The full fight card for July’s UFC 277 pay-per-view was revealed during the UFC Vegas 55 broadcast, and the main event will feature the highly anticipated bantamweight title rematch between champion Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

It had already been confirmed that Peña and Nunes would fight at the conclusion of the current season of The Ultimate Fighter of which both women are coaching. Now, we know the date and location, as the PPV event will take place on July 30 in Dallas, Texas.

Also made official is the interim flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Champion Deiveson Figueiredo is currently sidelined with a finger injury, and there is no clear timetable for his return.

Kai Kara-France earned a crack at interim gold by pulling together three consecutive wins, the last two coming over former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a Performance of the Night-winning outing as well as a unanimous decision over Askar Askarov last March.

Former champion Brandon Moreno has only lost one fight in his last eight fights, with the sole defeat being against Figueiredo in their trilogy fight at UFC 270. Prior to this, Moreno defeated Figueiredo via rear-naked choke to win the title at UFC 263 and thereby became the first Mexican-born champion in the promotion’s history.

Also made official on the main card is the return of KO king Derrick Lewis, where the slugger will be facing Sergei Pavlovich.

It has also been confirmed that Paulo Costa will be remaining at middleweight after all as he will officially be facing the returning Luke Rockhold in a bout that will no doubt have many eyes locked in. And closing out the main card is a major bout between top-5 light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev (#4) and Anthony Smith (#5).

You can view the full lineup for UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes below!

UFC 277 Main Card

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Bout: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

