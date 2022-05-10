Moreno vs. Kara-France Interim FW Title Fight Targeted For UFC 277

The flyweight division has a new face in the title picture in Kai Kara-France who will reportedly be facing Brandon Moreno for the interim title on July 30.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to break the news of the plans for the interim title bout on Monday. The July 30 date is attached to the UFC 277 pay-per-view. There is currently no location set for the event, but the report cites Dallas as the current front-runner.

The report also suggests the highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is currently planned for this event, but that has not yet been finalized.

This bout is being put together due to champion Deiveson Figueiredo’s current status. Figueiredo is sidelined with a finger injury and there is no clear timetable for his return.

Last month, Figueiredo stated that if the UFC were to go the interim-title route, then that would serve as proof the promotion doesn’t want him to be champion. So it’s safe to assume that the promotion will have a disgruntled and untrusting “God of War” upon learning of this booking.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Kai Kara-France earned a crack at interim gold by pulling together three consecutive wins, the last two coming over former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a Performance of the Night-winning outing as well as a unanimous decision over Askar Askarov last March.

Former champion Brandon Moreno has only lost one fight in his last eight fights, with the sole defeat being against Figueiredo in their trilogy fight at UFC 270. Prior to this, Moreno defeated Figueiredo via rear-naked choke to win the title at UFC 263 and thereby became the first Mexican-born champion in the promotion’s history.

MMA News will keep you updated on any further major developments associated with the upcoming UFC 277 lineup on July 30.

What is your initial prediction for the upcoming interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France?