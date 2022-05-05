Report: Moutinho, Grundy, Hubbard Among Latest UFC Cuts

The UFC made its latest slew of reported cuts on Wednesday in the form of fighters such as Kris Moutinho and Mike Grundy.

News of the releases was reported by Twitter user UFC Roster Watch.

Moutinho most recently suffered a first-round standing TKO loss to Guido Cannetti in March. His UFC debut came on short notice against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264, losing via third-round TKO to the promising bantamweight prospect. Moutinho and O’Malley ended up earning Fight of the Night bonuses for their battle.

Before Moutinho signed with the UFC, he earned back-to-back wins during stints in CFFC and CES over Andrew Salas and Ashiek Ajim. A majority of his wins have come in CES, where he won seven of his first nine professional fights.

It’s unclear if Moutinho intends to return to CES or will sign with another promotion for his next MMA venture.

Like Moutinho, Grundy had his fair share of struggles recently with three-straight losses in the Octagon. He fell to Makwan Amirkhani via submission in just 57 seconds at UFC London in March.

Grundy made his UFC debut back in 2019 against Nad Narimani, earning a second-round knockout following stints in Shooto and ACB.

Moutinho and Grundy were far from the only cuts made by the UFC on Wednesday, as reported by UFC Roster Watch. Fares Ziam, Luigi Vendramini and Austin Hubbard were among the other names reportedly let go by the promotion.

Per @UFCRosterWatch, the following have been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool: L. Vendramini, Fares Ziam, Kazula Vargas, M. Striegl, J. Strader, Bruno Souza, Devonte Smith, Z. Rong, K. Moutinho, A. Hubbard, B. Jenkins, M. Grundy, M. Gillmore, C. Else, K. Croom, Dean Barry — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 4, 2022

Moutinho, Hubbard and Grundy have yet to publically address their reported releases.

Are you surprised by the UFC releasing Kris Moutinho, Austin Hubbard, and Mike Grundy?