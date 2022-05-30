Muhammad Picks Harder Opponent Between Chimaev & Covington

Belal Muhammad thinks a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev would be tougher than a fight with Colby Covington.

Muhammad was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie and asked who he thinks would be a tougher puzzle to solve between the two top-ranked welterweights. He went on to explain why Chimaev seems to be the tougher matchup of the two and why he doesn’t see anything too special from Covington.

“The tougher fight of the two I think would be Chimaev,” Muhammad said. “For me I think Colby just beats guys based off of good cardio. And I think I got good enough cardio to keep up with him.

“Chimaev, as you’ve seen in his last fight, I think that his weakness is cardio, but his strength is power. Colby doesn’t really have power or anything special on the ground or anything that’s scary at all. Chimaev, obviously, has that one-punch power.

“And he’s showed that he has a chin too against Gilbert. So I think that he’d definitely be the tougher test of the two.”

Muhammad is currently on a seven-fight win streak and listed as the No. 5-ranked welterweight in the UFC as of this writing. He could very well be stepping into the Octagon against either Chimaev or Covington next.

Chimaev is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 11-0. His last bout resulted in a big unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. He’s currently the No. 3-ranked welterweight in the UFC.

Lastly, Covington is a two-time UFC title challenger and former interim welterweight title holder himself. He is the No. 1-ranked welterweight in the UFC. No matter which way the UFC decides to match up these three men, one thing is for certain, fight fans are in for one hell of a ride.

What do you think of Belal Muhammad picking Chimaev as the tougher fight over Covington? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!