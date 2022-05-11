Rose Namajunas Offers To Help Prep Joanna Jędrzejczyk For Zhang Weili

Former rivals Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jędrzejczyk may be spending a lot of time together ahead of Jędrzejczyk’s rematch with Zhang Weili.

Jędrzejczyk is set to make her return to the Octagon next month at UFC 275 against Weili. It is her first fight in the UFC since their first matchup at UFC 248.

Jędrzejczyk lost her title to Namajunas at UFC 217 in her first professional loss via first-round knockout. She would go on to lose in their rematch at UFC 223 via a unanimous decision.

While the two sides had a bit of heated buildup to their first fight, it appears that Namajunas and Jędrzejczyk have put any beef behind them.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Namajunas shared that she’s considering helping Jędrzejczyk for her UFC return.

“I didn’t totally make that decision in my mind yet but I was just thinking about it,” Namajunas revealed. “Nothing personal against Weili or anything but you know Henry Cejudo was kind of talking some crap before our rematch. I’m just kidding.”

Jędrzejczyk and Weili competed in arguably the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time, with Weili earning a split decision victory. Both former champions are looking to get back to the title shot to challenge Carla Esparza.

Jędrzejczyk isn’t going away anytime soon after signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

Namajunas earned a head kick knockout over Weili at UFC 261 before defeating her in an immediate rematch at UFC 268 via split decision. She is also looking to get back in the title hunt after falling to Esparza at UFC 274 last weekend.

It’s uncertain if Namajunas will follow through and help Jędrzejczyk get ready for Weili, but it’s clear that an offer is under consideration.

What do you make of Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jędrzejczyk potentially training together?