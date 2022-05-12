Nate Diaz Defiantly Urinates On UFC Property In Protest

Nate Diaz was able to publicly get his release, but not in the way fans expected.

One can safely arrive at the conclusion that negotiations between Nate Diaz and the UFC are still not flowing well based on the latest Diaz news to hit the streets, which is that his bodily fluids have now hit UFC property.

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all u guys and they won’t cut me,” Diaz posted.

In March, the 209 resident publicly informed Dana White and UFC Executive Vice President Hunter Campbell that he wants out of his contract. He then even requested his release from the promotion.

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc@danawhite@hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

“Mother fuckers be crying cause they get dropped from the ufc I can’t pay out this bitch.”

Diaz has been venting out his frustrations with the UFC brass for some time now. The bulk of his grievances has been about the UFC failing to book him for the final fight on his contract.

Months ago, White had expressed interest in pairing Diaz with Khamzat Chimaev, but Diaz felt insulted by the very idea of that fight. White has since revisited the idea of a Chimaev/Diaz bout, but Diaz has moved on from eying a fight against Dustin Poirier to instead demanding a fight against Michael Chandler.

Speaking of Poirier, after viewing Diaz’s artwork on UFC grounds, the former interim lightweight champion offered the following feedback to the artist.

“A real man would’ve shit there,” Poirier critiqued.

Not only is Diaz frustrated to the point that he literally can’t contain himself anymore, but the 36-year-old even teased a move to Bellator MMA recently. He even said that his next fight would be his retirement fight, which also prompted Poirier to chime in with the claim that he’s heard Diaz had already retired.

With one fight remaining on his current UFC deal, speculation abounds that Diaz would like to fight out his contract and become a free agent and hit the market, which could include a lucrative boxing match against a Paul brother or maybe even joining the aforementioned Bellator MMA or any other promotion that proves to be the highest bidder.

Meanwhile, the rampant belief is that the UFC would like Diaz to re-sign with the promotion before granting him a fight against any opponent of his own choosing, hence the frustration that Diaz’s body literally cannot contain any longer.

MMA News will keep you abreast of all the latest updates on this developing story.