Ouabbas Turns Near-KO Loss Into Finish Of His Own At Bellator 280

Youcef Ouabbas and Matthieu Letho Duclos laid it all on the line in the opening minutes at Bellator 280, but it was Ouabbas who earned the victory.

Ouabbas knocked down Duclos with a big punch from the outside, before charging in and getting caught with a punch from Duclos as he recovered. As both fighters appeared badly wobbled, Ouabbas was able to compose himself and earn the standing TKO finish as the first round closed.

Check out Ouabbas and Duclos’ wild exchanges below.

An 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 finish! Both fighters hurt, but it's Youcef Ouabbas with the W in Paris!#Bellator280 @MonsterEnergy prelims fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk LIVE now 👇https://t.co/WHp2cbFgal pic.twitter.com/gDIctIwaK1 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 6, 2022

Ouabbas is now 3-0 in his professional MMA career after wins in other promotions over Lois Laurent and Petru Gancear. The French fighter put the Paris crowd into a frenzy with his incredible victory.

The loss to Ouabbas snapped a two-fight winning streak for Duclos, who was making his Bellator debut.

Ouabbas’ win got the Bellator 280 card off to a great start. The event is headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.

What is your reaction to Youcef Ouabbas’ wild finish?