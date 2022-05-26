Nick Diaz Wants A Title Shot By The End Of The Year

Nick Diaz is planning a return to the UFC and is hunting right at the top.

After six years away from fighting, UFC welterweight Nick Diaz made his return to the UFC back in September of last year. His comeback fight turned into a loss at the hands of Robbie Lawler and it seemed that perhaps Diaz’s days of fighting were all but done. It now seems that is not the case.

Diaz is plotting another go of it in the UFC welterweight division and is setting his sights high. He is targeting a bout with champion Kamaru Usman at some point in 2022.

“I’m working on the end of the year,” Diaz said in an interview with TMZ via The Mac Life. “I’m working on it. I’d rather fight for a title. If I’m gonna fight, I want to fight for a title.”

Diaz has had a long and successful career. He has fought some of the best welterweights and middleweights of all time, including Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and BJ Penn. Before being suspended for five years due to a USADA violation, Diaz earned himself a title shot, but since then, has not fared well. He has lost three of his last four, with a No Contest thrown in. Nevertheless, his current losing streak is not stopping him from shooting his shot for Usman.

“That’s the thing and they want to say if I want to fight a bunch of guys and stuff like that, but I’m like, you know what, it’s a bigger fight if you just skip all the mess,” he said. “I don’t want to go in there and get my ass whooped by one of those young guys anyway. And it’s not that I won’t win, it’s just that I’m not motivated to fight somebody that’s, you know… I want to fight for the title, I’m 38 years old.”

Diaz is a big name in the sport and a fan favorite. Like his brother Nate, fighters are interesting in him. Several fellow fighters have shared their ideas of who Diaz should face next, but it seems at this moment in time, Diaz has one target only, Usman.

Do you think Nick Diaz should get a shot at Kamaru Usman?