John McCarthy Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Nick Diaz Return To A “Title Fight”

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) referee John McCarthy wants to see Nick Diaz face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF Championship.

McCarthy took to his podcast with Josh Thomson, ‘Weighing In,’ to discuss what could be next for Diaz. One matchup McCarthy would like to see is a BMF Championship bout between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“I wouldn’t mind watching him fight for the title. But I said title and that doesn’t mean that I am talking about the welterweight title. I could be talking about the BMF title.

“I wouldn’t mind watching him and Masvidal fight. Masvidal and his brother fought. I wouldn’t mind watching, you know, Masvidal and Nick fight.

“When Nick came back to the UFC, that was the fight that they should have made right away.”

While Diaz might want to go after a UFC title at this point in his career, that would mean a fight with Kamaru Usman at welterweight. Usman has proven to be one of the most dominant champions 170 pounds has ever seen.

In a potential bout between Usman and Diaz, McCarthy believes Diaz’s best avenue to victory is a high-volume striking approach. However, Usman likely wouldn’t spend much time with Diaz on the feet anyway.

“Kamaru would stand with him until he starts getting lit up. Then he’s going to go and use his wrestling, which he should, I’m not saying he shouldn’t…

“I don’t think that Kamaru would be standing up against Nick that long.”

Diaz made his return to MMA competition after over six years in September of last year. He was finished by Robbie Lawler in the third round of their UFC 266 clash.

The 38-year-old has not closed the door completely on a return to fighting despite the loss.

Quotes via Sportskeeda