Nick Maximov Laughs Off Criticisms Of Being A “Boring Fighter”

UFC middleweight Nick Maximov finds humor in online trolls who attack him for supposedly not having an entertaining style in the Octagon.

Maximov is set to face former The Ultimate Fighter prospect Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 54 tonight. It’s a matchup between two strong wrestlers, particularly Maximov who has shown relentless grappling throughout his recent performances.

In Maximov’s last win over Punahele Soriano, he earned a series of takedowns throughout three rounds en route to a split decision victory. While it was an impressive showing from Maximov, it was arguably not a fan-friendly approach to his co-main event slot.

During his UFC Vegas 54 pre-fight press conference, Maximov explained why he doesn’t take criticisms of his style personally.

“It’s hilarious. I troll people, too. I don’t troll people, but sometimes I do if I’m bored,” Maximov said. “This week I was doing it because you got nothing to do all week. Just talking back. I don’t really care, I got 11 takedowns last fight. So I can see for some people why it would be boring, but it was just a strategical performance in that sense.

“In my opinion, I broke the [takedowns] record, because I only had three rounds to do it and I think the other guy had five, so that’s a record-breaker. I don’t really think too much into it. I read them because I think it’s funny because I don’t take it seriously. I just have fun, this shit’s tight. But people just hate for no reason, but it’s funny.”

Maximov, a 24-year-old prospect, trains with Nick and Nate Diaz in Stockton, CA. The Diaz brothers are notorious for hitting back at critics and haters both online and in person.

Maximov has called out rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently, and he’ll look to earn the attention of Chimaev with a victory tonight and continue to climb the middleweight ranks.

Do you think Nick Maximov is a boring fighter?