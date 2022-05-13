Oleksandr Usyk Sets Up Charitable Foundation To Aid Ukrainians

Unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has launched a charitable foundation to help fellow Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Usyk returned to his home country back in February when Ukraine was invaded by Russia. The heavyweight joined the armed defense against the invasion but was later allowed to leave the country to train for his upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Since, Usyk has been doing everything in his power to launch aid to his fellow Ukrainians during this troubling time. After launching his non-profit foundation, Usyk announced he’d be selling 2,000 NFTs (non-fungible tokens), expected to raise $1 million in relief in the leadup to the rematch.

In addition, The Usyk Foundation is also looking to provide those affected by the war with medical supplies, food, and hygiene items. The humanitarian aid will be delivered to ocal governments, medical institutions, or humanitarian headquarters across Ukraine.

“Helping one’s country and its people win this horrendous war started by the Russian Federation has become the goal for the entire Ukrainian nation,” said Usyk.

“I call on the world community, my boxing colleagues, and people of conscience who are aware of the terrible crimes Russia is committing right now against innocent people. We need your help and support.

“Ukrainians already have the power of unity, capable of defeating any evil. Now it’s time to join forces globally. Any contribution is valuable, as it brings us closer to victory and peaceful life in Ukraine, in Europe.

“I believe the good that one puts out into the world always comes back to the giver. So let’s fight on the side of the light, the Ukrainian side.”

Inside the ring, Oleksandr Usyk is undefeated at 19-0. His last outing resulted in a unanimous decision win over Anthony Joshua where he captured the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

His rematch with Joshua has not yet officially received a date but is expected for later this year.

