Oleksandr Usyk Selling NFTs To Help Fund Relief In Ukraine

Unified boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is doing his part to help relief efforts in his home country of Ukraine.

Usyk has been helping defend his home country against the current Russian invasion. Currently, he’s taken leave from the military action to train for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. Ahead of the bout, Usyk spoke to BSNSports to discuss how he’ll use his platform to raise funds for relief efforts in Ukraine.

He revealed that he’ll team up with designer Dosbrak to sell around 2,000 NFTs ahead of his rematch with Joshua to raise funds for his charity, The Usyk Foundation. Dosbrak has worked with notable fighters in the past such as Conor McGregor.

“Many people in Ukraine are now seeking help,” Usyk said, “We think that as soon as it’s released, many people will actually receive this help — people who actually need it.”

Usky and Joshua’s rematch has no official date as of this writing. However, Usky is currently undefeated in his professional boxing career with a professional record of 19-0. His last win over Joshua earned him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua suffered the second professional loss of his career against Usyk. The Ukrainian joins Andy Ruiz Jr. as the only man to have ever beat Joshua inside the squared circle. Joshua currently holds a record of 24-2. The Englishman hopes to give Usyk the first blemish on his record their next time out.

What do you think about Usyk’s relief efforts for Ukraine? And who are you picking in the rematch between Usyk and Joshua? Sound off in the comments!