Oliveira: $20,000 Donation Shows The Kind Of Man Poirier Is

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Dustin Poirier for making good on his donation promise.

At UFC 269, Poirier, a former interim titleholder, had his second chance at securing undisputed status. In the main event, he represented the first challenge to Oliveira’s once-unlikely reign. Despite being favored this time around, “The Diamond” once again fell to the same fate as he did two years earlier.

Like Khabib Nurmagomedov did in 2019, “Do Bronx” locked in a rear-naked choke in the third round, marking another failed climb to the lightweight mountaintop for Poirier.

But despite the disappointing loss, the Louisianan showed his immense generosity post-fight, offering a sizeable donation to Oliveira’s charitable efforts in his home country of Brazil.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier congratulates Charles Oliveira of Brazil after their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Despite a period of misunderstanding earlier this year, which saw Oliveira question whether the promise was legitimate after some WhatsApp messages seemingly became lost in translation, the $20,000 donation went through, and the Brazilian champion is eternally grateful.

Oliveira: Poirier’s Donation Will Help A Lot Of Kids

During UFC 274 media day on Wednesday, which came ahead of Oliveira’s next title defense against Justin Gaethje this Saturday, “Do Bronx” was asked what Poirier’s generous offering meant to him and to his cause in Brazil.

After praising “The Diamond” for his donation, which he believes shows the kind of character he has, Oliveira assured that the $20,000 will go a long way in helping children in his community.

“It shows to everyone in the world the man that Poirier is,” said Oliveira. “To offer to make a donation to my cause after losing a title fight to me, it’s gotta have a person of true character and a real man. So, I really appreciate it. I’m very grateful for the donation. It’s gonna help a lot of kids in my community.”

Oliveira has often described what his journey to the top in MMA means to his nation and to his community. He sees his ongoing title reign as an opportunity to inspire and invigorate the area he came from. He’ll look to continue that this weekend with an 11th consecutive victory inside the Octagon.

