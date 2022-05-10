Oliveira Invites Ferguson To Train Together, Chimaev Also Shows Support

Charles Oliveira and Khamzat Chimaev reached out to Tony Ferguson on social media following the former interim champion’s UFC 274 loss.

Ferguson suffered his fourth-straight loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 after getting his with a vicious front-kick to the face in Round 2. He had returned following a year away from the sport and cited tensions with UFC president Dana White and the rest of the UFC brass.

Ferguson, who at one point was considered one of the top lightweights in the world, has struggled since falling to Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at UFC 249. One of those losses came at the hands of Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira who defeated Gaethje in the UFC 274 main event.

In a post-UFC 274 tweet, Oliveira wrote a message of support for his former adversary Ferguson.

“We’re among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot [Tony Ferguson],” Oliveira tweeted. “You’ve the history inside the Octagon. Head up “El Cucuy”! If you wish, let’s train together in ChuteBoxe’s hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You’re a brother!”

Chimaev, a rising star in the UFC, also reached out to Ferguson to remind him of his cemented status in UFC history.

“Keep your head up you are already a legend in this sport [Tony Ferguson],” Chimaev said.

Despite the obvious frustrations that come with defeat, Ferguson seems intent on moving forward and returning to the Octagon later this year. Leading up to the knockout from Chandler, Ferguson looked in peak shape and knocked down Chandler with a punch earlier in the fight. UFC President Dana White has also assured that despite the four-fight skid, Ferguson’s spot on the company’s roster remains secure.

Ferguson’s last UFC win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 via doctor’s stoppage. Before that, he had earned the interim lightweight title over Kevin Lee and picked up a stoppage win over Anthony Pettis.

What do you think should be next for Tony Ferguson’s UFC career?