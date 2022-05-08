Fighters React To Oliveira Submitting Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira may no longer be champ, but he proved why he’s the best lightweight in the world at UFC 274 tonight.

It took just over three minutes for Oliveira to submit Justin Gaethje in their championship bout, marking a positive end to the most disastrous week of his career. The 32-year-old had been stripped of his lightweight title before the fight for missing weight, so after tonight’s win, he’s now the division’s No. 1 contender.

It was a frenetic, back-and-forth fight while it lasted. Oliveira rocked Gaethje early before the American returned the favor, sending Oliveira to the canvas. But soon after, the Brazilian took Gaethje’s back, landed some wicked elbows, attempted a triangle choke, and when that didn’t work, sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win.

Oliveira has now won his last 11 fights, and only one of those has gone the distance. His submission of Gaethje was the sixteenth of his UFC career, and his nineteenth finish—extending his lead in the promotion’s record books. Like Michael Chandler earlier in the night, the Brazilian called out Conor McGregor during his post-fight interview.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

Charles Oliveira hugs Justin Gaethje before their fight 🤝



Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Oliveira’s victory over Gaethje at UFC 274.

Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.

Sorry @Drake should have posted 😂

But it’s my pleasure @DraftKings, add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. pic.twitter.com/RRuja6H3Ag — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Gotta protect ya neck — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022

Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022

Неужели есть более интересный поединок в юфс на данный момент чем Ислам против Чарльза.

Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.

Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 8, 2022

So much happened in the 3 and a bit minutes of that fight!! #UFC274 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022

Blondeviera is a bad mfer ! Sucks he lost the belt over .5 lb. Get a new scale ! #ufc274 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022

Give this man @beneildariush his shot!

I promise Beneil would maul Oliviera.@AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 8, 2022

Charles is a treat to watch his stand up/ground game is pure mint! love watching him compete probably my favorite LW fighter to watch right now!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 8, 2022

Islam vs Olivera yes — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs you are the real champ @Justin_Gaethje you promised hell but this looks like heaven to me 😊 — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) May 8, 2022

Omg congrats @CharlesDoBronxs — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Well THAT made up for the Co-Main event 200%!!! Thank you fellas!#UFC274 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022

Olivera is just built different #UFC274 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 8, 2022

What a performance by Charles Oliveira #UFC274 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) May 8, 2022

Olivera is just a damn beast 😤 #UFC274

That had me on my toes.. Back and forth fight! Loved it! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 8, 2022

A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you.



Mil poderão cair ao seu lado, dez mil à sua direita; Mas nada o atingirá.#UFC274 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 8, 2022

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Results & Highlights

