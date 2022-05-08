Fighters React To Oliveira Submitting Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira may no longer be champ, but he proved why he’s the best lightweight in the world at UFC 274 tonight.
It took just over three minutes for Oliveira to submit Justin Gaethje in their championship bout, marking a positive end to the most disastrous week of his career. The 32-year-old had been stripped of his lightweight title before the fight for missing weight, so after tonight’s win, he’s now the division’s No. 1 contender.
It was a frenetic, back-and-forth fight while it lasted. Oliveira rocked Gaethje early before the American returned the favor, sending Oliveira to the canvas. But soon after, the Brazilian took Gaethje’s back, landed some wicked elbows, attempted a triangle choke, and when that didn’t work, sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win.
Oliveira has now won his last 11 fights, and only one of those has gone the distance. His submission of Gaethje was the sixteenth of his UFC career, and his nineteenth finish—extending his lead in the promotion’s record books. Like Michael Chandler earlier in the night, the Brazilian called out Conor McGregor during his post-fight interview.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
This was Oliveira’s eleventh consecutive win.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Oliveira’s victory over Gaethje at UFC 274.
UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Results & Highlights
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 274. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.