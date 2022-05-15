O’Malley Thinks Holloway’s Third Fight Vs. Volkanovski Is Legacy Defining

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley thinks Max Holloway losing a third fight against Alexander Volkanovski would change his legacy forever.

Holloway is set to face Volkanovski in a trilogy later this year at UFC 276 on July 2. The matchup was supposed to take place earlier this year before Holloway pulled out with an injury.

Holloway is back to 100% healthwise as he looks to reclaim the featherweight throne. He’ll face another tough task against Volkanovski, who has continued to rise up the ranks of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world since their last matchup.

During a recent episode of his TheBrOMalley Show, O’Malley explained his thoughts on what’s on the line for Holloway.

“I don’t know. That’s an interesting fight. I mean, if Max loses, he’s 0 and 3 against Volk. That’s crazy. That’s wild,” O’Malley said of Holloway. “Think about it. Like, that would, I mean, Max is considered one of the GOATs, one of the best of all time. But if he loses to Volk, whether, I mean, it doesn’t matter how he loses, doesn’t have the two fights previously. They say he’s 0 and 3. You can’t consider him one of the greatest, on paper.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Holloway has bounced back with wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez since suffering back-to-back losses to Volkanovski. He remains one of the UFC’s pound-for-pound best as he looks to finally get one in the win column against the featherweight champion.

Holloway lost the title to Volkanovski at UFC 245 before falling via split decision in a rematch at UFC 251. Many fans and pundits believe Holloway did enough to earn the win at UFC 251 and reclaim the belt.

Volkanovski has continued to cement his legacy with title defenses against Brian Ortega and ‘The Korean Zombie’. If he’s able to earn a third win over Holloway, he could take over the top spot as arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

What do you think is on the line for Max Holloway at UFC 276?