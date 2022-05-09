Report: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez In The Works For July 17

A showdown between top UFC featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez is reportedly in the works for later this year.

This was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on his Substack channel. ESPN Deportes later provided the date of July 17, with the bout serving as the main event.

Ortega lost to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 via unanimous decision. He nearly secured a submission win on numerous occasions throughout the fight but couldn’t quite pull through over five rounds of action.

Before the loss to Volkanovski, Ortega earned a dominant win over Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as The Korean Zombie) following a loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Rodriguez made his return to the Octagon against Holloway at UFC Vegas 42. The two featherweights engaged in a back-and-forth clash with Holloway walking away with a decision win.

Rodriguez had been sidelined for two years following a win over Jeremy Stephens in Oct. 2019. His absence was preceded by impressive wins over BJ Penn and Alex Caceres.

Ortega and Rodriguez have all the makings of putting on a show in their fight. They’re two of the most dangerous featherweights in the UFC who have proven to be versatile in the cage.

What are your thoughts on the planned Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez fight?