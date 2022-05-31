Oscar De La Hoya Glad Vitor Belfort Boxing Fight Didn’t Happen

Oscar De La Hoya is glad his boxing bout against Vitor Belfort never came to fruition in 2021.

De La Hoya and Belfort were set to meet inside the ring back in September of 2021. However, the fight was soon cancelled and never came to be.

Recently, De La Hoya was interviewed and asked about the bout’s cancellation. De La Hoya revealed that he actually caught COVID-19, forcing the fight to be cancelled.

“I actually was one week away, and I got COVID. That was the bottom line. I got COVID, and it got me hard. I was very disappointed, I was destroyed.

“I really wanted to be up in the ring and fight. Boxing is my comfort zone. Being inside the ring, it’s everything I know. So it was a big blow to me because I was in great shape mentally, physically,” De La Hoya said.

The 49-year-old noted that he was destroyed by the cancellation, as he really wanted to compete in boxing, which is his comfort zone.

In hindsight, however, De La Hoya is glad his fight against the former UFC champion didn’t happen, as Belfort had so much of a size advantage that one massive punch could’ve put him in a rough spot.

“Pretty glad it didn’t happen, because who knows what could have happened? I mean one wrong punch, especially against a guy who was weighing in 210 pounds.

“I’ve never even seen that weight, never in my life. Everything happens for a reason, so yeah, but I’ve hung up the gloves,” De La Hoya said.

Prior to the cancellation, De La Hoya hinted at regret for accepting the bout. After he withdrew from the bout due to COVID-19, Belfort’s camp was skeptical of De La Hoya’s diagnosis, believing that he may possibly faked the COVID-19 contraction in order to get out of the fight.

