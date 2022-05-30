Watch: Pacifists React To Vicious MMA KOs, ‘Is The Aim To Kill Them?’

What’s that? You’d like to see pacifists react to some of the most brutal knockouts in MMA history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

A pacifist is a person who strongly opposes violence in any situation, even in self-defense. But what about violence for the sake of sport?

The YouTube channel FightFront captured the live reactions of three pacifists (Laura, Zach, and Ingrid) as they watched some of the most viral and vicious knockouts in MMA history, and their reactions may be along the lines of what you might expect.

Below, you can find some of the most memorable quotes from their reactions followed by the full video.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Laura: “He’s not really knocked out!”

“Is he passed out? Is he unconscious?”

“Why? Why? I don’t understand why.”

Zach: “Fuck off..” <stops video> “Fuck off! [LAUGHS] One knee?”

Ingrid: “And the people are cheering that on?”

Producer: “Yeah.”

Ingrid: “And is that normal?”

Producer: Oh, yeah

Ingrid: “But is that normal human beings? Like…”

Holly Holm KOs Ronda Rousey

Laura: “Oh, girls!”

Ingrid: [LAUGHS] “It’s just not normal, is it?”

“And punching her! Punching her! [LAUGHS IN DISBELIEF] “This is just bollocks; and everyone’s like cheering it on.” [CONTINUES LAUGHING IN DISBELIEF]

Sergio Pettis KOs Kyoji Horiguchi

Laura: “And people watch this? They pay to watch this as well, don’t they?”

Ingrid: [DRAMATIC PAUSE]

“Thats not really nice, is it?”

Without further ado, you can check out the full video below, including the following gems from the pacifists:

“My opinion would be you’re an idiot.”

“So what is the aim? To kill them?”

“Oh, Jesus.”

“Why would anyone be a fan of violence?”

Do you think you could convert these pacifists into hardcore MMA fans within one week’s time??