Paddy Pimblett Offers To Assist Paulo Costa With Weight-Cutting Issues

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett wants to help former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa with his past weight-cutting struggles.

Pimblett is set to face Jordan Leavitt in his Octagon return later this year at the UFC’s next London event on July 23. He most recently defeated Kazula Vargas back in March after earning a first-round knockout in his promotional debut against Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett has been known to indulge himself in large quantities of food following his fight camps. He’s posted various post-fight pictures on social media that show him looking unrecognizable.

Costa is planning for his return to the Octagon later this year against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. He is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori at light heavyweight after entering fight week overweight.

After seeing how Pimblett has somehow mastered the art of weight cutting during his young career, Costa wanted to get some advice from him.

Bro July 23? help me to make weight like that 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/ILK3dRGzo0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 27, 2022

“Bro July 23? Help me to make weight like that,” Costa tweeted.

After seeing Costa’s tweet, Pimblett replied and seem to accept Costa with open arms.

Get over to Liverpool big man, we get you down to 185 in no time chesty 🤗😎 https://t.co/QXji7W4dGe — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) May 27, 2022

“Get over to Liverpool big man, we get you down to 185 in no time chesty,” Pimblett replied.

Before his loss to Vettori, Costa fell to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. The title shot came after wins over the likes of Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall, and Yoel Romero.

As Costa prepares for his return to middleweight, it looks like he may chat with Pimblett to learn his tricks for cutting weight.

Do you think Paulo Costa should look to Paddy Pimblett for weight-cutting advice?