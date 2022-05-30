Watch: Paige VanZant Makes Her Professional Wrestling Debut

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her professional wrestling debut at All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

The promotion announced VanZant’s debut last Friday.

VanZant competed in a mixed trios tag match with both male and female competitors.

VanZant was partnered with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. They took on a team featuring Tay Conti, who VanZant has feuded with recently. Conti was paired up with Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian.

Ultimately, it was the team of VanZant, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page who emerged victorious! You can check out the highlights from VanZant’s big debut below!

In addition to going all-in on her new pro wrestling career, VanZant is also under contract with Bare Knuckle FC and will be allowed to compete in both AEW and BKFC simultaneously. She’s coming off of back-to-back bare-knuckle losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

VanZant made a name for herself during her time in the UFC Octagon, earning wins over the likes of Bec Rawlings and Felice Herrig.

How do you think Paige VanZant looked in her pro wrestling debut?